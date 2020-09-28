Neetu Kapoor showers birthday love on hubby Rishi Kapoor’s sister Rima Jain; Calls her the best

On sister in law Rima Jain’s birthday, Neetu Kapoor shares a beautiful picture with her along with a sweet message.

It is a day of celebration for the Kapoor family as September 28 marks the birthday of late ’s sister Rima Jain and his son . Needless to say, the aunt and nephew are being showered by immense love by the Kapoor clan on their special day. While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have penned sweet messages for both Rima and Ranbir, also took it as an opportunity to shower birthday love on her sister in law.

Neetu shared a beautiful picture of herself with Rima Jain and other ladies including Tina Ambani, Shweta Bachchan and others, and called her the best. She wrote, “Happy happy @rimosky only the best for you as you are the Best love” followed by heart emoticons. On the other hand, Riddhima also shared a beautiful collage of throwback pictures herself with her aunt and captioned it, “To the coolest aunt ever! Happiest bday @rimosky Love you to the moon & back.” This isn’t all. Riddhima also gave a glimpse of Rima Jain’s birthday celebration in her Instagram stories wherein she was seen posing with the birthday girl, her mommy Neetu and others.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s birthday wish for Rima Jain:

Interestingly, Rima Jain’s birthday celebration was also attended by her son Aadar Jain’s rumoured lady love Tara Sutaria among others. To note, Tara and Aadar are said to be dating each other for quite some time now and are said to be going strong with their relationship.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria joins BF Aadar Jain's mom Rima Jain's birthday bash & poses with Riddhima for a gorgeous selfie

Credits :Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×