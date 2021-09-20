Neetu Kapoor showers birthday wishes on Mahesh Bhatt; Reshares Alia Bhatt’s pic from the celebration

It is Mahesh Bhatt’s 73rd birthday today and the Bhatt clan can’t keep calm about it. The ace filmmaker had celebrated his birthday with daughters Pooja Bhatt and while Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt were available on a video call. Interestingly, Alia’s beau had also joined the Bhatt’s for the celebration. Alia had taken to social media and even gave a glimpse of the celebration. And while the social media is abuzz with birthday wishes for Mahesh Bhatt, also sent birthday love to the filmmaker.

Taking to her Instagram story, Neetu re-shared a pic from Alia’s post wherein the Student of the Year actress was seen posing with her daddy. The father daughter duo was twinning in black in the pic and Alia was seen holding two big balloons which read as “Happy birthday pops!” and “Simplicity”. She was having Mahesh’s back as they posed for the camera with a big smile. Neetu captioned the image as “Happy birthday @maheshfilm @aliaabhatt” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s post for Mahesh Bhatt:

To note, Ranbir and Alia have been dating each other for a while now and are going strong with their relationship. In fact, there have been speculations about the couple tying the knot soon. However, there hasn’t been an official announcement in this regard. As of now, Ranbir and Alia are looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which will mark the couple’s first collaboration on the big screen.

