Neetu Kapoor showers love on 'firebrands' Riddhima Kapoor, Samara as they gear up to get THIS right; PHOTOS

Neetu Kapoor shared a glimpse of how she along with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni would be challenging themselves to achieve a tough feat. Along with it, she shared a photo with Riddhima and Samara and left netizens gushing.

Senior star has been sharing glimpses from her life on social media and fans have been loving it. From moments with son and his ladylove to special family photos with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara, Neetu has been treating fans with adorable moments from her life. And recently, Riddhima tagged her mom in a post and urged her to challenge herself with it. The Jugg Jug Jeeyo star took it in her stride and shared a sweet photo with Riddhima and Samara.

Taking to her Instagram story, Riddhima shared a video in which a dance step tutorial was being played. Tagging her mom in the video, Riddhima wrote, "Need to learn this!! @neetu54 #ChallengeYourself." To this, Neetu replied with an unseen photo of Riddhima and Samara and agreed with her daughter. In the photo, we can see Neetu posing in a red outfit while Riddhima and Samara can be seen keeping it casual yet stylish.

Sharing the photo, Neetu replied, "Yes we gotta get this right @riddhimakapoorsahni Love my firebrands." Seeing the photo of the gorgeous women together, fans could not help but gush over them.

Take a look:

On the work front, Neetu will be returning to screen after a long gap with Jugg Jug Jeeyo. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. The shoot of the film took place in Chandigarh and back then, Neetu also contracted COVID 19. However, after recovery, she went back and completed the shoot of the film. It is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions.

