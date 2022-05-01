Neetu Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda & Nitasha look pretty in UNSEEN pic from Ranbir-Alia wedding

One of the greatest weddings in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor's nuptials took place on April 14, and well, fans of the two are still not over the excitement. The two dated for five long years and finally found their happily-ever-after last month. They reinstated our belief in love. Their dreamy, beautiful wedding pictures gave us a glimpse of their special day where the bride and groom looked ethereal. Their wedding was attended by their close friends and family and the Bachchan-Nanda family was also at the event. Today, we stumbled across a picture of Neetu Kapoor with Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan and Nitasha Nanda and it is absolutely ethereal.

In the picture shared by the fashion label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the ladies smiled widely and brightened our moods. Navya looked resplendent in her yellow saree. Navya’s mommy Shweta Bachchan looked gorgeous in her bling, white attire. On the other hand, groom’s mom of course stole our hearts with her sophisticated traditional outfit. Nitasha was the epitome of elegance in her pink suit. Beautiful ladies and our hearts can’t take it anymore!

Take a look at the picture:

Meanwhile, on 30 April, the entire world along with the Kapoor family remembered the late Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary. In a chat with News18, Neetu Kapoor shared that her son Ranbir still has late Rishi Kapoor's picture as his phone screensaver. She said, "Ranbir misses him a lot. His mobile screensaver still has Rishi’s photo. There are days when I see tears in his eyes but he stays strong." She further added that doesn't want to be sad on his second death anniversary and wants to 'celebrate' his life with her kids. Neetu also revealed that the family often gets together and remembers their days with the late actor.

