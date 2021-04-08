Neetu Kapoor sips on her drumstick soup as she joins the audience in watching Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull

Neetu Kapoor posted a picture on her Instagram where she can be seen sipping on drumstick soup and is getting ready to watch Abhishek Bachchan's latest release The Big Bull.

Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull has been released on OTT after a long wait and is garnering a lot of attention from the audience. Legions of fans have switched to the film to relive the Harshad Mehta story. also joined the bandwagon and posted a picture on Instagram where she is watching Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull at home while she is sipping on her healthy drumstick soup. Neetu has always been an ardent admirer of Abhishek’s work and The Big Bull is one of his most awaited films.

Neetu captioned the picture by writing, "Drumstick soup (good for muscular pain n joints) and #thebigbull my best @bachchan my all-time favourite." Abhishek starrer The Big Bull was earlier scheduled to release on 8 November 2020 but the release got postponed. Harshad Mehta’s story has been told very popularly in a series Scam that starred Prateik Gandhi as Harshad Mehta. The show received great reviews from fans worldwide and The Big Bull is facing an uphill task to make fans excited yet again for the same story.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's post here:

Neetu Kapoor was recently diagnosed with COVID when she was shooting for and Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo and the shooting got stopped midway. Later Neetu also broke the news to media that had also been diagnosed with Covid and the shooting of his much-awaited epic saga Brahamastra was also paused where nearly 300 dancers were needed for a mega song. Neetu was last seen in Besharam in 2013 which co-starred both Ranbir Kapoor and in pivotal roles. Other than that, she did cameos in two films namely Love Aaj Kal and Jab Tak Hai Jaan where she also played Rishi Kapoor’s wife on-screen.

