Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan bless Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their first anniversary with heartfelt posts

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in town. After dating each other for quite some time, the love birds finally tied the knot on 14 April 2022 in an intimate ceremony. Months later in November, Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first baby girl Raha to the family. Today, the power couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary and on this special occasion, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan have shared heartfelt posts on social media.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor receive special anniversary wishes from Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan

A while ago, Soni took to Instagram and shared Alia and Ranbir's wedding pictures with fans. She also penned a beautiful note wishing them on their first wedding anniversary. Her post read, "On this day last year my sweet (heart emoji)’s promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards …" Have a look:

Neetu took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Alia and Ranbir from the wedding ceremony. The picture also features Rishi Kapoor's portrait in the backdrop. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Happy anniversary my beautiful people. My heartbeats. Love and blessings." Have a look:

Even the fans were seen showering the new parents in town with love and warm anniversary wishes. A lot of them dropped red heart and fire emojis under Soni's lovely post. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too wished him and Alia on their special day. She wrote, "Happy 1st anniversary to Raha's mummy & daddy."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Ranbir returned to Mumbai post shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in London. It seems like Alia and Ranbir will spend their first anniversary together.

Work front

Alia is all set to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She will soon start shooting for Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. On the other hand, Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha. Next, he has Animal with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

