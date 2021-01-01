Neetu Kapoor strikes perfect pose with Riddhima as she extends New Year wishes; Hopes 2021 is fabulous for all

Neetu Kapoor is currently having a gala time in Ranthambore with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor. In fact, the Kapoors are also accompanied by Alia Bhatt and her family for the vacation.

The year 2021 has begun and the given the adversities of the last year, the world has welcomed the New Year with a lot of enthusiasm and positivity. Several celebrities took to social media to extend wishes for 2021 along with giving glimpses of their New Year celebration. Amid this, , who is an avid social media user, also took to Instagram and penned a sweet note as she welcomed 2021 with open arms. In fact, the veteran actress even shared a beautiful pic of herself with her darling daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

The pic was clicked during their ongoing vacation in Ranthambore. In the pic, Neetu looked stunning in her silver colored shimmery top paired with black jeans and wine coloured overcoat. On the other hand, Riddhima was flaunting her love for black in her black top and trousers paired with a shiny black leather jacket. In the caption, Neetu hoped that 2021 turns out to be amazing for everyone. “Happy 2021 to all. Hope n pray this year is fabulous for all of us and the world.” On the other hand, Riddhima also shared the same picture and wrote, ““A mother and daughter’s love is never separated.” Happy 2021 everyone.”

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s New Year wish:

To note, Neetu and Riddhima are currently holidaying in Ranthambore with , his ladylove and her family. The Bhatts and Kapoors have also been accompanied by Ayan Mukerji, and . Interestingly, there were reports that Ranbir and Alia will be getting engaged on New Year. However, these turned out to be mere rumours.

Credits :Neetu Kapoor Instagram

