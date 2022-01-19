Neetu Kapoor takes a 'detox trip' break, shares PICS having fun with her girl gang

Friends are the family that we choose to laugh and cry with. Trips with them last forever as they give some great memories too. Seems like Neetu Kapoor is on a similar spree. Her Instagram handle offers a great insight into her personal life and every now and then, she updates her fans with new pictures. Recently, Neetu Kapoor headed off on a trip with her girl gang. She is surely having a gala time with her girlfriends and her latest Instagram posts are proof of it.

Taking to her Instagram story, the veteran actress shared a picture of her girl gang. She wrote the caption, “Looking forward to this detox trip with some lovely like minded friends.” She also added a sticker on her story which read “Girl Gang.” The veteran actress also dropped a video of blue waters. She shared a bowl of smoothie with the caption, “Goodness in a bowl” along with a strawberry emoticon and a photo of herself having fun on her trip. Neetu is surely having the best time of her life with her friends.

Take a look here:

On New Year’s eve, Neetu Kapoor reshared a throwback photo of her late husband Rishi Kapoor which was originally shared by her daughter Ridhhima Sahni. While sharing the photo online, she said, “Papa” before adding a red heart emoticon, expressing her love for her late father.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

