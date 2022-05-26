Neetu Kapoor talks about 'bahu' Alia Bhatt at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party; Says 'she is very happy'

On Wednesday, Karan Johar hosted a grand party on the occasion of his 50th birthday at the Yash Raj Studios and we saw Bollywood's biggest stars in attendance. From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Parineeti Chopra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and many others graced the star-studded party.

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also made a grand appearance at KJo's 50th party. However, Alia Bhatt was missing from the celebrations as the actress is currently busy shooting for her Hollywood debut film, Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. At Karan's bash, the mother-son duo looked super stylish as they made their way to the party. As the actress was seen exiting the glamorous event, the paparazzi asked her about her ‘bahu’ (daughter-in-law) Alia Bhatt. To which, she replied and said: "Woh bohot khushal mangal hai, she is very happy." Neetu's humble reply won the hearts of her fans and they showered love in the comments section. A user wrote: "The most humble person." Another user commented: "Neetu mam is too good she is looking fabulous no one can compete in this age."

To note, after dating for five years, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony, which was attended only by close friends and family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is all set to make her comeback to Bollywood after seven years with Raj Mehta's comedy-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The film is slated to release on June 24, 2022.

