Neetu Kapoor tests negative for Covid 19; Riddhima Kapoor Sahni CONFIRMS and thanks everyone for good wishes

Neetu Kapoor has finally tested negative for Covid 19. The actress’ daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram handle to share the news with all the well-wishers.

who was recently tested positive for the deadly coronavirus has finally tested negative today. The great news has been shared by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on social media. Riddhima took to her Instagram handle to announce that her mother, actor Neetu has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Along with the post, she has also shared a beautiful picture with her mom. Neetu’s daughter Riddhima has also thanked all the well-wishers for their prayers and good wishes.

While sharing the same, Riddhima wrote, “Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54.” Neetu was in Chandigarh, shooting for her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, when she was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Neetu’s co-star, , has also tested positive for Covid 19. However, Neetu and Varun’s co-stars, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, have tested negative for the virus.

Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's latest post here:

Yesterday, Neetu has confirmed that she has been tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Instagram, the actress said that she is currently in self-quarantine and has tested positive earlier this week. She also assured her fans that she is ‘feeling better’.

In a statement, the veteran actor said, “Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid- 19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care.”

