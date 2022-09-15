Neetu Kapoor thanks god for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her birthday; Cousins Kareena Kapoor, Karisma send wishes

Neetu Kapoor shares a strong bond with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni . She always shares pictures with her and they are often seen traveling together. Well, today is Riddhima’s birthday and Neetu has dropped a special note along with a picture. The note stands true to the testament to how Riddhima has been supporting her mother after the demise of her father-actor Rishi Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have also shared pictures along with wishes on their Instagram stories for Riddhima.

In her post, Neetu thanked her daughter for making her feel special every single day. The note reads, “On your birthday I just want to thank god for you !!! I thank you for our daily breakfast chats .. for constantly staying connected for making me feel wanted n special every single day !!! For Your love n warmth which is so pure n heartwarming!! Love you so so much kuks followed by heart emojis.” Kareena Kapoor writes, “Happy birthday Ridzz. Love always..Biggest hug.” Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday darling Ridzzz.”

