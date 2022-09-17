Neetu Kapoor turns into a cheerleader for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as she walks the ramp at London Fashion Week

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor has always stayed away from Bollywood and the limelight, unlike her family members. However, the star daughter who is a jewellery designer by profession is now garnering attention with her latest appearance at the London Fashion Week. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni walked the ramp at London Fashion Week for the Riddhima x Punjab Jewellers exclusive collection. Mom Neetu Kapoor turned cheerleader for Riddhima as she walked the ramp along with a little girl, today.

The proud mother took to her official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of her daughter’s ramp walk. In the videos, both Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and the little girl with her are seen in sequinned outfits. Riddhima is seen wearing a statement uncut diamond necklace from the collection, while the kid completed her look with oversized sunglasses. Later, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also walked the ramp for designer Helen Anthony, where she was seen wearing an oversized long coat with matching trousers.