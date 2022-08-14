Neetu Kapoor twins with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in latest PIC; Latter says 'her mother is above queen'

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni may not be a part of showbiz, but she manages to stay in limelight for some reason or the other. She is also an avid user of Instagram and often shares rare and unseen photos of her family members with her followers. From attending family functions with mommy Neetu Kapoor to enjoying festivals, she is often seen spending quality time with her. Ever since Rishi Kapoor died of cancer in 2020, Riddhima has been standing like a pillar with her mom and giving all the support she needs.

Meanwhile, Riddhima on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with her mother Neetu in which the duo can be seen twinning in black. The mother-daughter duo looked stunning as they posed for the camera with their bright smiles. Sharing the adorable picture, Riddhima wrote: “Mom: A title just above queen.” Reacting to the post, Neetu commented, “Love you kuks.”

Have a look at Riddhima’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu was recently seen in Dharma Production’s ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ which marked her comeback on the big screen. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in prominent roles and was declared a hit at the box office. ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from that, she was also a part of the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane Junior.’

On the other hand, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni did not take acting as a career like her brother Ranbir Kapoor but chose to be a jewellery designer. Despite having superstar parents and a family with rich filmy background, Riddhima chose a different career path for herself.