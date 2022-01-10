Neetu Kapoor urges fans to mask up as Sathyaraj aka Baahubali’s Katappa tests positive for COVID-19

In what came as a shocking news for Baahubali fans, Sathyaraj (who played the role of Katappa in the magnum opus) was diagnosed with COVID 19. It was reported that Sathyaraj was hospitalised after developing serious symptoms of the deadly virus. The media reports suggested that he was in home quarantine initially after his diagnosis and was hospitalised lately. The news had spread like wild fire in the town and the senior actor has been inundated with recovery wishes. Amid this, Neetu Kapoor has also reacted to Sathyaraj testing positive for COVID 19 with a quirky post and sent out an important message to the fans.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Neetu shared a pic of Sathyaraj dressed as Katappa from SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. While Neetu mentioned the legendary actor has tested positive for COVID 19, she urged her fans to mask up and take all the necessary precautions against the deadly virus in order to stay safe amid the ongoing pandemic. She wrote, “If it can happen to Katappa, it can happen to anyone. Mask up”.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s post about Sathyaraj testing positive for COVID 19:

To note, not just Sathyaraj, several celebs from the showbiz industry have tested positive for COVID 19. These include Mahesh Babu, Mithila Palkar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Arjun Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur etc. Earlier, the Jersey actress took to social media and wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID 19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone!”

