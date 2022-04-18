Neetu Kapoor visits newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at their residence; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are enjoying the best time of their lives these days. The power couple tied the knot on April 14 and have just started a new phase of their lives together. It was an intimate wedding in Mumbai which was attended by Ranbir and Alia’s families and close friends. The wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Ranbir’s residence Vastu. Needless to say, Neetu Kapoor is over the moon with this new addition to her family. And now, as per a recent update, the senior actress was papped outside Ranbir’s residence this morning.

In the pics, the Do Dooni Chaar actress looked beautiful in her pink suit. Neetu was papped as she was seen making her way out of her car and was walking inside Ranbir’s house. To note, the veteran actress has been all praises for her bahu Alia. A day before the wedding, Neetu called Alia the best while she was interacting with the paps and said that the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is too sweet.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s pics outside Ranbir Kapoor’s residence:

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor had shared a pic of Ranbir and Alia from their D-Day and captioned it as, “Chote kapoor saab and my bahurani” along with heart emoticons. According to media reports, Ranbir and Alia will be heading to South Africa for their honeymoon. Furthermore, the newlyweds will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited Brahmastra which is slated to release on September 9 this year.