Neetu Kapoor walks down memory lane as she shares THROWBACK pics feat. Rishi Kapoor: Those were the days

Neetu Kapoor is one of the talented actresses of Bollywood. She ruled the tinsel town in the 70s. Her onscreen and off-screen chemistry with late actor and her husband Rishi Kapoor was also liked by many. They got married in the year 1980 and gave couple goals to their fans. Even, after the unfortunate demise of Rishi Kapoor in the year 2020, Neetu remains his biggest cheerleader. Speaking of which, today, Neetu walked down memory lane as she treated her fans with some throwback pictures featuring Rishi Kapoor.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Neetu Kapoor shared two photos. They both looked so young, straight from the 70s-80s. While sharing the first picture, she wrote, “Those were the days.” In another photo, Neetu and Rishi can be seen with other people, enjoying their time together.

See Neetu Kapoor’s post here:

Earlier, on the occasion of Holi, Neetu Kapoor had shared a throwback video featuring Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. Her post took the fans down memory lane to relive the moments. The video began with some men being thrown in a small pool of coloured water. Raj Kapoor was seen enjoying the festival with Krishna Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Neila Devi, and other family members. Interestingly, Neetu was also spotted in the video wherein she was seen holding little Ranbir Kapoor in her arms. On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor was also spotted in the video as he was enjoying the party. The video also had a voiceover of Raj Kapoor. Sharing the video, Neetu wrote, “When we were complete when there was love warmth. Happy holi”.

