Neetu Kapoor will treat her future daughter in law like a queen, says daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship is more than official now as their families often come together to celebrate occasions. Recently, Alia along with sister Shaheen Bhatt and mum Soni Razdan were in attendance for Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations. While marriage is looming for Ranbir and Alia, actor's sister Riddhima Kapoor in a recent interview said that Neetu Kapoor would make for the best mother-in-law.
Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Riddhima revealed that Neetu will treat her daughter-in-law ‘like a queen’. She said, "Mom will make a fab mom-in-law. Totally chilled out. She’ll give her daughter-in-law everything and expect nothing. She won’t be a ghusu – the interfering kind. She values her space, so she will give them their space too."
Riddhima added, "She will spoil her daughter-in-law rotten, shower her with love, give her all the respect and look after her… without meddling in their lives. In short, she will treat her like a queen."
Just a few days ago, we got to see the warm relationship and strong bond that Alia and Neetu share. The actress shared a heartwarming photo with her and wrote, "Happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) & warmest of them all. Love you @neetu54."
Meanwhile, in an interview with Rajeev Masand a few months ago, Ranbir had revealed that he is ready to "tick off" marriage from his list. He had also revealed that if it wasn't for the Covid-19 pandemic, he would have been married by now.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
alia is neetus daughter not daughter in law. tats how close they are . god bless the family
Anonymous 3 hours ago
they are already married last year
Anonymous 3 hours ago
how do you know
Anonymous 3 hours ago
what abt ur mil ? riddhima seems to have left sasural
Anonymous 3 hours ago
lol good one
Anonymous 3 hours ago
alia is very lucky . Aloobir will be power couple ruling hollywood and bollywwood .
Anonymous 3 hours ago
daughter in law AKA doormat Alia
Anonymous 3 hours ago
RK moved out to live with alia. even during rishiji death RK lived with alia and alia also got house in RK bulding which was RK house and neetu is very happy about RK and alia. stop the hate
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Whay is she not in Delhi with her husband since last two years.