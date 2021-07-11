Neetu Kapoor will treat her future daughter in law like a queen, says daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

While marriage is looming for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, actor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in a recent interview said that Neetu Kapoor would make for the best mother-in-law.

and 's relationship is more than official now as their families often come together to celebrate occasions. Recently, Alia along with sister Shaheen Bhatt and mum Soni Razdan were in attendance for 's birthday celebrations. While marriage is looming for Ranbir and Alia, actor's sister Riddhima Kapoor in a recent interview said that Neetu Kapoor would make for the best mother-in-law.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Riddhima revealed that Neetu will treat her daughter-in-law ‘like a queen’. She said, "Mom will make a fab mom-in-law. Totally chilled out. She’ll give her daughter-in-law everything and expect nothing. She won’t be a ghusu – the interfering kind. She values her space, so she will give them their space too."

Riddhima added, "She will spoil her daughter-in-law rotten, shower her with love, give her all the respect and look after her… without meddling in their lives. In short, she will treat her like a queen."

Just a few days ago, we got to see the warm relationship and strong bond that Alia and Neetu share. The actress shared a heartwarming photo with her and wrote, "Happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) & warmest of them all. Love you @neetu54."

Meanwhile, in an interview with Rajeev Masand a few months ago, Ranbir had revealed that he is ready to "tick off" marriage from his list. He had also revealed that if it wasn't for the Covid-19 pandemic, he would have been married by now.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra digs into some classic Wimbeldon treats as she watches Ashleigh Barty lift the title

Credits :Yahoo Lifestyle

Share your comment ×