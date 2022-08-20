Neetu Kapoor wishes Anil, Sunita Kapoor on becoming grandparents to Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's son; See Post

Neetu Kapoor is someone who wears her heart on her sleeves and says things like they are. She is someone who never minces her words, and her candid and honest persona is adored by fans. The veteran actress made her comeback into movies with the successful bollywood film JugJugg Jeeyo, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. She also co-judged the famous show Dance Deewane Juniors. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got blessed with a baby boy and Neetu Kapoor was among the first people to break this news out to the tinsel town.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got blessed with a baby boy this afternoon. Neetu Kapoor shared an Instagram story of Sonam and Anand's note that read: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. Sonam & Anand." Neetu Kapoor congratulated Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor on becoming grandparents to Sonam and Anand's child. Neetu Kapoor will soon be becoming a grandmother again, early next year, with the arrival of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's child. It is a very special day for the Kapoor Khandaan as they celebrate the arrival of a little munchkin into their family. For those not aware, Sonam and Anand got married on 8th May, 2018 after dating eachother for a couple of years.

Have a look at Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story congratulating Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor:

On the work note, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the successful Bollywood film JugJugg Jeeyo and although it is not known what the actress works on next, it is assured that she is flooded with many film offers post the release of the family dramedy. Her son and daughter-in-law see the release of their next release Brahmastra, on September 9, 2022. We congratulate Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on the arrival of their little bundle of joy and wish only the best for them.

Also read: Neetu Kapoor on her equation with Ranbir Kapoor: When I’d have any problem, I called my mother-in-law or son