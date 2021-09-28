Neetu Kapoor wishes 'her heartbeat' Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday; Posts PIC of them with Alia Bhatt & family

It is Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday today and wishes are pouring in from every corner for the actor. The Kapoor lad who enjoys a massive fan following turns a year older today. Although the actor is not on social media but his mother and veteran actor Ranbir Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to post an adorable picture of her with her son. Well, what caught our attention was the presence of in the picture too. Along with Ranbir and Alia, you will also see Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her hubby in the picture.

Taking to her Instagram, posted this adorable family picture to wish her son on his Birthday. All of them appear to be in a happy mood in it. Neetu can be seen smiling and holding two party props, one that has “Too perfect for resolution” written on it and the other which pointed towards Ranbir and had “Drunk” written on it. Ranbir on the other hand had a “Resolutions tomorrow party tonight” party prop and Alia simply stood beside her boyfriend and smiled. Riddhima had a kiss sign party prop and her hubby held “New year and same me” party prop.

Take a look:

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo that has Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani alongside her.

has an interesting lineup of projects that includes the much-awaited film Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, her lineup is the one that has got all her fans excited. She has Gangubai Kathiawadi that is on the verge of release, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Jonas and , Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite .

