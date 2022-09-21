Neetu Kapoor wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday; Calls her 'beautiful inside out'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 41st birthday today. Bebo remains one of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood, even after completing two decades in the industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in the recently released film Laal Singh Chaddha, had earned rave reviews for her brilliant performance in the Aamir Khan starrer. The actress has once again proved that age is just a number with her career choices and unparalleled stardom. As Kareena turned a year older today, her fans and well-wishers are now showering her with warm wishes.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Chachi Neetu Kapoor took to her official Instagram page and wished her dear niece with a lovely message. The senior actress shared a lovely selfie with Bebo on her Instagram story and wrote: “Happy birthday beautiful inside out @kareenakpoorkhan” In the picture, Kareena looks simply gorgeous in her white kurti. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress completed her ethnic look with silver jhumkas and a bindi. Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, looks beautiful in a blue kurti, which she paired with silver ornaments.