Neetu Kapoor wishes son-in-law Bharat Sahni on his birthday with adorable VIDEO: To more fun times

Sharing the video, “Neetu wrote, “Happy birthday @brat.man to more fun times together #son #myvibemytribe #blessings.” Reacting to the post, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni rushed to the comment section and wrote, “Cutest (with several red heart emojis).” Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi also wished Sahni and wrote, “Happy Birthday.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni 's husband Bharat Sahni rang in his 43rd birthday on September 27. The Delhi-based businessman received wishes from his friends and celebs from Bollywood. However, a post by his mother-in-law and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was too sweet to handle. To make the day extra special for her son-in-law, Neetu dropped an adorable video on her Instagram in which the duo is seen grooving to a Rajasthani folk song in a restaurant. Both of them look quite happy while vibing on the song.

Earlier, in an interview with DNA, Riddhima's mother, Neetu had talked about her daughter's love story, and had shared, "She met Bharat Sahni, who lives in Delhi, while studying in London. They knew each other there for three years. After they came back, Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) asked her to give it another year to see if they still felt the same way. They did and now they’re getting married. The loveliest thing about Bharat is that whenever he meets me, he brings me flowers."

Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a Delhi-based jewellery designer while Bharat Sahni is a businessman. Riddhima was just twenty-five when she got married to the man of her dreams, Bharat on January 25, 2006. In an interview, the designer had talked about marriage, and had said, "Marriage is a two-way street. You just can’t keep expecting from your partner and your partner can’t keep expecting from you. There’s a lot of give and take, but it’s more important to be friends. My husband and I started with a friendship that developed into a relationship and that led to marriage. And now even though we are married we are very good friends."

Riddhima moved to the national capital after her wedding to Bharat in 2006.

