Neetu Kapoor wraps Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot with a selfie; Kiara Advani, Raj Mehta shower love

In her latest beautiful selfie posted on Instagram, actor Neetu Kapoor informs her fans that she is done and dusted with her shoot for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani as well. In the post, Neetu can be seen draped in an elegant peach-coloured suit with gorgeous jewellery to complete the traditional look.

In the caption, she also shares that it was an exceptional experience for her as she made some amazing companions and gained confidence. “Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience made some Lovly friends gained confidence which was so needed at that time .. this movie will always be very special.” The post was an instant hit on Instagram as wishes and love poured from all around the bollywood world and fans. Among them, some of the notable names were Sonali Bendre, Manish Paul, Kiara Advani, Shaheen Bhatt and so on.

Director Raj Mehta reposted the post to convey his gratitude and affection for Neetu Kapoor. “On your wrap for the film, just wanted to thank you for being a part of this piece of my heart and always being a sport! Big hug ma’am!” Even Prakash Raj’s wife showers her love on the post. “Can’t wait to see you shining back on screen mam, in love with you from our childhood love Pony.”

And that’s not all! While Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala dropped heart-eyes on the post, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn’t stop gushing about her mom either. “Most beautiful.” She commented.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a comedy drama which will mark actress Neetu Kapoor's comeback to the movies after a hiatus of 7 years. She was last seen in Besharam with her late husband Rishi Kapoor.

