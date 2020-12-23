Neetu Kapoor wraps Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot as she drops Boomerang video on last day; Says ‘Will miss my family’

Neetu Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to announce she has wrapped up the shoot of her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film marks her return to showbiz after many years.

Veteran actress is all set to enthrall the audience with her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The senior star is making a comeback to showbiz after many years with Raj Mehta’s directorial. Neetu, who is in Chandigarh shooting for the same with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, has wrapped up the shooting. The stunning actress has taken to social media to announce the same and said she will miss her family. On the last day of the shoot, the actress looked all happy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 62-year-old actress has dropped a boomerang video wherein she can be seen binging while beaming with joy. In the video, she can be seen getting her hair and makeup done. Neetu also shared a picture that showed her team doing her makeup as the veteran star poses for the camera. Alongside the post, she wrote, “Last day with my #JJJ squad who have become family, will miss them @raj_a_mehta @heemadattani @sheetal_f_khan @ali_hussain_244 @pintusingh.rani63 @dimplegurnani @dharmamovies #JugJuggJeeyo.” Needless to say, the Amar Akbar Anthony star looked beautiful in black and it only proves that she is aging like fine wine.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram post:

On a related note, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot has recently resumed in Chandigarh after the film's lead actors tested negative for COVID 19. The shooting is going on in full swing. As per reports, it is said that the rest of actors will continue to shoot till 30 December. The movie also stars and Maniesh Paul in the lead roles.

Neetu, who was last seen in Besharam in 2013, is returning to films after a gap of eight years. Needless to say, her fans can’t wait to see her back on the silver screen.

Credits :Neetu Kapoor Instagram

