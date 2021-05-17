Neetu Kapoor's 'beautiful mornings' include a video call with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani; See PHOTO

Neetu Kapoor shared a glimpse of her beautiful morning routine with Riddhima Kapoor & it is surely giving us mother-daughter goals. Take a look.

has been keeping late alive in our hearts through her posts lately. Be it any occasion or festivity, the evergreen actress never fails to dig out the priceless picture of her late actor husband. A few ago, on the occasion of Eid, she had shared a beautiful photo collage of her and Rishi from the song Parda Hai Parda from their movie Amar Akbar Anthony to wish fans on the auspicious festival. Neetu, who shares a friendly bond with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also shares a glimpse of her happy moments with her. While Riddhima is in her Delhi home, the mother-daughter duo starts their 'beautiful mornings' with a video call.

The Khel Khel Mein actress shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram stories. She posted a screenshot of her video call with Riddhima and wrote, “Beautiful mornings with my beautiful @riddhimakapoorsahaniofficial, followed by a red heart emoji. The two can be seen sharing laughter as they indulge in conversation over tea. The two are quite close to each other & have been each other’s biggest support system.

Earlier, in an interview with the Times of India, Neetu had opened up about living separately from her children, & Riddhima. She asserted that she likes her privacy and wants them to stay in her ‘heart but not in her head.’ The senior actress was quoted saying, “I love my children and I always tell them to stay in my heart but not in my head. I feel so stressed when they are around. I like my privacy and am used to living such a life. When my children went ato study abroad I used to feel bad but then with time I understood this will happen. They will go one day.”

