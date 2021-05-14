Neetu Kapoor's Eid wish feat Rishi Kapoor & her in Parda Hai Parda song leaves Anil Kapoor gushing

Neetu Kapoor took the throwback route from her and Rishi Kapoor's film, Amar Akbar Anthony to wish everyone on the festival of Eid. The senior star's wish left Anil Kapoor remembering the late legend and his performance in the film.

On the occasion of Eid, wishes have been pouring in from Bollywood stars. And the latest one to join in is senior star, . However, her Eid wish for fans came with a sweet ode to her and 's iconic song Parda Hai Parda from Amar Akbar Anthony and it ended up leaving everyone nostalgic including actor Anil Kapoor. Neetu, who has been spending time at home, wished everyone on Eid with a photo collage featuring her and late Rishi from the song from Amar Akbar Anthony.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Neetu wished everyone on the festival of Eid. The song in question is a classic named Parda Hai Parda that featured Rishi and Neetu along with Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing the photo, Neetu wrote, "Eid Mubarak Chaand Mubarak love and hugs ( EID ul FITAR )" As soon as the senior star shared the photo, fans went down memory lane when the real couple was also a rage on screen. Even Anil Kapoor could not resist remembering Rishi Kapoor and director Manmohan Desai's classic film. He wrote, "Rishi kapoor , kamal dance master and Manmohan desai at their best ... eid. Mubarak."

Take a look at Neetu's post:

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Saba Pataudi and many other celebs wished Neetu Kapoor in the comment section. Fans extended wishes to the senior star and remembered the late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor and his performance in the film.

On the work front, Neetu is all set to return to screen after a long time with Jugg Jug Jeeyo. The film will star her with Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. It is helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by . A portion of the film was shot in Chandigarh last year.

