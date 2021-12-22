Neetu Kapoor's latest priceless PIC features Rishi Kapoor, little Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima & her; Seen it yet?

Neetu Kapoor often goes down the memory lane and shares throwback pictures featuring herself, her children and late Rishi Kapoor. The actress’ Instagram feed is filled with her family pictures and fans also love it. Late Rishi Kapoor left us last year and after that she has returned to work and will be soon seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The shooting of the film has been completed now.

Coming to the picture which she shared on Instagram stories features young Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima, her and Rishi Kapoor. In the photo, a Christmas tree is also seen. To note, Neetu had shared a beautiful post giving a glimpse of her ‘crackled evenings’ with her loved ones and she wishes for a maskless 2022. In the picture, the actress was seen posing with Rima Jain and the ladies were all smiles.

She had captioned it as, “Few crackled evenings with some khaas yaar dost towards the end of 2021. Hopefully the next year is maskless fearless 2022 .. I just hope n pray it’s not 202Too” along with a heart emoticon.