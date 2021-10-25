Neetu Kapoor's sweet birthday note for Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan is too precious to miss; See it HERE

Birthdays happen to be a special occasion for everyone and today, Alia Bhatt's mother and senior star Soni Razdan has turned a year older. On her birthday, wishes have been pouring in from close friends and family members including daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt. However, the sweetest wish came from Ranbir Kapoor's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor didn't just pen a heartfelt wish for Soni but also shared a cute throwback photo.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ranbir's mom Neetu shared a throwback photo from a get together with Soni. In the photo, Neetu and Soni could be seen posing with a friend and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Along with the photo, Neetu wrote a special note for Alia's mom. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to two of my favourites". With it, she tagged Soni and her friend who shared their birthdays. Soni and Neetu share a great bond as the two have spent time together on several occasions with Ranbir, Alia and other family members.

Take a look:

Earlier, Alia had shared a beautiful throwback photo of her mother Soni and penned a note for her. Shaheen too penned a sweet and heartfelt note for her mum as she wished her on her birthday. Part of her note reads as, "You make us all better and are a gift to everyone who loves you. Thank you for being you. Happy Birthday Ma."

On the work front, Soni Razdan will be seen in the Netflix show, Call My Agent. The show is all set to release on October 29

Also Read|Alia Bhatt wishes her ‘inspiration’ Soni Razdan on her birthday with a THROWBACK pic