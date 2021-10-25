Neetu Kapoor's sweet birthday note for Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan is too precious to miss; See it HERE

Published on Oct 25, 2021 05:53 PM IST  |  38.9K
   
Alia, Ranbir, Soni and Neetu
Neetu Kapoor's sweet birthday note for Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan is too precious to miss; See it HERE
Advertisement

Birthdays happen to be a special occasion for everyone and today, Alia Bhatt's mother and senior star Soni Razdan has turned a year older. On her birthday, wishes have been pouring in from close friends and family members including daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt. However, the sweetest wish came from Ranbir Kapoor's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor didn't just pen a heartfelt wish for Soni but also shared a cute throwback photo. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ranbir's mom Neetu shared a throwback photo from a get together with Soni. In the photo, Neetu and Soni could be seen posing with a friend and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Along with the photo, Neetu wrote a special note for Alia's mom. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to two of my favourites". With it, she tagged Soni and her friend who shared their birthdays. Soni and Neetu share a great bond as the two have spent time together on several occasions with Ranbir, Alia and other family members. 

Take a look:

Neetu Kapoor wishes Soni Razdan

Earlier, Alia had shared a beautiful throwback photo of her mother Soni and penned a note for her. Shaheen too penned a sweet and heartfelt note for her mum as she wished her on her birthday. Part of her note reads as, "You make us all better and are a gift to everyone who loves you. Thank you for being you. Happy Birthday Ma."

On the work front, Soni Razdan will be seen in the Netflix show, Call My Agent. The show is all set to release on October 29

Also Read|Alia Bhatt wishes her ‘inspiration’ Soni Razdan on her birthday with a THROWBACK pic

Advertisement

Credits: Neetu Kapoor Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : what are you doing rk do you want to get married or are you watching after you lose?
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Cute!<333333
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : I'm not sure if they'll get married
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : AB is just a more family oriented person. Her ego level is healthier.
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Awwww<3 haters can burn!
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : the idea of a wedding for this couple became obsolete, so that any aspect became boring. the more they postpone this possibility, the more it will become much more uninteresting, especially without a blockbuster together in the back.
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : DP and KK are too independent for RK. AB is best for him .
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Keep burning katty
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepika has the best husband in the world..An irony in the news about a possible marriage about rk & ab, look at Deepveer.Interesting
REPLY 0 1 hour ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All