Neetu & Riddhima Kapoor, Rima Jain, Nitasha Nanda turn posers in new PIC from Ranbir-Alia's wedding

The biggest shaadi of the year took place on Thursday and we are still feeling the jitters! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the most well-known stars of tinsel town tied the knot on the 14th of April, taking the next step in their relationship. The two lovebirds have been together for the last five years and as they finally got hitched today, you could see the bliss and happiness on their faces. Of course, their close friends and families were absolutely exhilarated as well! Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and other family members have been spamming their Instagram, blessing the newlyweds and our feeds with the fairy-tale wedding pictures. Just a while ago, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a gorgeous picture with her mommy Neetu Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain, and cousin Nitasha Nanda.

Let us tell you, the groom squad looks absolutely stunning and this picture oozes with their excitement. All the ladies looked regal. Neetu Kapoor and Rima Jain’s sophistication and beauty left us in awe. On the other hand, Riddhima was the epitome of elegance and grace. Nitasha Nanda looked beautiful in her stunning pink traditional attire.

Take a look at Riddhima's post:

A few hours ago, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a sweet photo with her cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Nitasha Nanda who also attended the wedding. The Kapoor sisters looked regal in the picture as they strike a pose. While sharing the post, Riddhima wrote, “Sister, #bhaikishaadi.” As soon as she shared the photo, fans rushed to drop sweet comments in the comment section.

