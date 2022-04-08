Neetu Singh on how she coped up after Rishi Kapoor's death: ‘I started socialising, worked on movies’

Rishi Kapoor was one of the greatest actors in Bollywood. The veteran actor’s unfortunate demise left a void in the hearts of his loved ones, especially his wife Neetu Kapoor. Today, Neetu Singh opened up about him and shared how she coped up post her husband’s death.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Neetu Singh said, “Before I did Jug Jugg Jeeyo, my confidence level was zero because my husband had passed away and I was doing a film on my own. I went all alone to Chandigarh, so my confidence level was totally like nothing.” However, Neetu adds that now she is getting back her confidence gradually.

“You have to be strong, and you have to be busy. That was my whole criteria, in fact, my children (Ranbir and Ridhima) said ‘aap busy ho jao. You can’t sit at home’. I didn’t know where my life would go,” she added. The veteran actress went on to say that she was the most unsocial person, and her life was all about her husband and children. She informed that after Rishi Kapoor passed away she started socialising and started meeting people and worked in movies and TV shows.

The veteran star Neetu will soon be making her small screen debut with Colors reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Apart from Neetu, Dance Deewane Juniors will be judged by choreographer Marzi Pestonji and actress Nora Fatehi. A few days ago, fans got nostalgic as they witnessed late actor Rishi Kapoor’s magic in his last movie Sharmaji Namkeen.



