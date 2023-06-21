Neeyat: Meet Vidya Balan’s character Mira Rao; Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Prajakta Koli and others’ posters OUT

Makers of Vidya Balan’s much-awaited theatrical release, Neeyat gave fans a sneak peek into its world of mystery. Ahead of its trailer launch tomorrow, the makers unveiled an intriguing teaser and 11 posters of the movie’s primary characters introducing us to Vidya Balan’s character, detective Mira Rao and the 10 suspects. While the teaser gives us a preview into the enigmatic world of the murder mystery, each of the posters paints an alluring image of the characters, raising immense anticipation for the trailer.

Makers of Neeyat unveil 11 posters including Vidya Balan’s character poster

Neeyat features a stellar ensemble cast led by Vidya Balan and including Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, and Danesh Razvi. Vidya Balan’s poster shows her standing in what seems to be a library, with racks of books behind her. She is seen dressed in layers of sweaters, while the reflection on the sliding doors next to her shows Ram Kapoor and others standing opposite her. The text on the poster reads, “Neeyat. One murder. Many mysteries.” Meanwhile, the makers also shared the teaser of Neeyat, in which the narrator is heard saying, “Suspects are arriving. Motives are forming. Get ready, folks. A mystery is coming.”

The classic whodunnit is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit ‘Shakuntala Devi’, based on the life and times of the lady known as the human computer. Anu Menon’s recent directing credits also include multiple episodes of the internationally acclaimed series ‘Killing Eve’. Neeyat has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir.

Produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, which also produced Shakuntala Devi, and co-produced by Prime Video, Neeyat narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) who investigates a mysterious murder at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two.

Neeyat releases only in theatres, 7th July 2023.

