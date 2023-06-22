Neeyat Trailer OUT: Vidya Balan dons detective hat to uncover hidden motives in this murder mystery

The makers of Neeyat seem to be on a roll! After releasing a teaser and introducing 11 characters in a single day, the Vidya Balan - starrer murder-mystery film, Neeyat released its theatrical trailer today. Set in the breathtakingly beautiful highlands of Scotland, the engaging trailer takes the viewer into the glamourous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor and his close circle of family and friends, where everyone is tangled in their own web of secrets. When Ashish Kapoor ends up being murdered at his own party, it is up to detective Mira Rao to uncover the hidden motives and mysteries in this classic whodunnit.

Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat Trailer is out

Neeyat features an ensemble cast led by Vidya Balan along with Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi. Audiences can expect edge-of-the-seat, captivating entertainment from this murder mystery with Vidya Balan looking especially refreshing in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie also features a strong ensemble cast featuring Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles. A unique genre backed by a stellar ensemble cast makes this film definitely one to look out for!

Speaking about her experience of working on Neeyat and returning to the big screen, Vidya Balan said, “What I enjoy most about being an actor is the opportunity to live the life of a different person with every character I play. In Neeyat, Detective Mira Rao is not your everyday, classic detective which is what made it great fun for me. Also, not only did I get a chance to sink my teeth into an unusual and quirky character but I also got to work with a powerful set of co-actors. This film is my second outing with Anu after Shakuntala Devi and my fourth collaboration with Vikram, Abundantia Entertainment, and Prime Video and I can only say that I have had the most amazing time working with them to make this film. Last but not least, I’m supremely delighted to be back in theatres with the release of Neeyat and am waiting with bated breath for audience reactions.”

Neeyat marks Vidya Balan’s return to theatres after her successful digital stint with three super hit films - from the family entertainer ‘Shakuntala Devi’ (2020) to the critically hailed ‘Sherni’ (2021) and finally the impactful blockbuster ‘Jalsa’ (2022); Vidya has been the recipient of multiple Best Actress awards for all these films at prestigious forums.

Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit ‘Shakuntala Devi’. Anu Menon’s recent directing credits also include multiple episodes of the internationally acclaimed series ‘Killing Eve’. Neeyat has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir. It is produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment (that also produced Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalso), and co-produced by Prime Video.

Advertisement

Speaking about her film, director Anu Menon shared, “Neeyat is very special for all of us. Not only is it a genre unique to India, but it was also my first time working on a classic murder mystery with such a huge cast, in a completely foreign location. While working with Vidya and this ensemble cast, was both exciting and challenging; it was also a lot of fun! The film promises to entertain and take the audience on an engaging ride. I am excited for them to experience the murder mystery of the year in theatres!”

Advertisement

Neeyat will release across theatres worldwide on July 7th.

ALSO READ: Neeyat: Meet Vidya Balan’s character Mira Rao; Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Prajakta Koli and others’ posters OUT