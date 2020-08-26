Neha Bhasin files FIR against BTS fans post receiving threats; Shows the disturbing comments via Instagram

KPop and BTS fans have driven Bollywood singer Neha Bhasin to file an FIR against them after receiving disturbing threats from the army of fans. Scroll down for details.

Dil Diya Gallan singer Neha Bhasin has recently filed an FIR in the Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime branch post claims of being bullied, abused, and also receiving rape threats online from fans of the Korean pop band, BTS. In addition to her complaint, the song-writer also took to her Instagram story to reveal the same. She shared the screenshot of a disturbing comment left by a KPop fan, asking her to apologize to the fans of the Korean band. The social media user also stated that they respect her but she does not know the power of the BTS fans

In her Instagram Story, Neha shared the disturbing comment along with a caption that stated that if anything happens to her, the BTS fans have openly admitted that it will be them behind the action. She also added that she has forwarded many other messages like these to the Cyber Crime Cell.

In case you missed it, it all began when Neha had defended rapper-music composer Badshah on her social media after the latter was being trolled for buying Google ad words and was also being called an average musician. Defending him, she had stated that every artist needs to be respected and had also added that she is not a big fan of K-pop music. The singer revealed to Hindustan Times that since that day, she was constantly receiving criminal threats from BTS fans.

Regarding her complaint, the Bollywood singer spoke to Hindustan Times and revealed that she waited for a week before going ahead with the complaint and also tried warning these social media users beforehand. But unfortunately, things started getting worse by the minute which led her to file a complaint with the cybercrime department of Mumbai Police ASAP. The Dhunki singer further revealed that BTS’ army of fans were threatening her by leaving vile comments under a post where she had shared condolences about her late father.

