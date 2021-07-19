Neha Dhupia 2nd pregnancy: Ananya Panday, Taapsee Pannu, Navya Nanda & others shower love on soon to be parent

As Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi confirms the news of expecting their second child, best wishes have been pouring in for the soon to be parents from all corners of the world.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took the social media by a storm this morning after they had shared the news of embracing parenthood once again. Yes! The adorable couple, who happen to be the proud parents of a baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi, are now expecting their second child. Neha and Angad took to social media to share the news with the fans with an adorable pic. Ever since the soon to be parents have shared the big news on social media, they have been inundated with best wishes from celebs.

To note, Neha had captioned the image as, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God.” Taking to the comment section, Ananya Panday, , Aparshakti Khurana and Tahira Kashyap wrote was all hearts for the soon to be parents. Angad’s co-stars Soorma Diljit Dosanjh and also showered love on the actor. While Diljit commented on Angad’s post “Mubarkan Mubarkan”, Taapsee wrote, “Congratulations Bedi !!!”. Saba Ali Khan also send love to the couple and commented, “Love it ... And great news. Congratulations. Lots of love to all 3!”

Take a look at Neha Dhupia’s post:

For the uninitiated, Neha and Angad, who had tied the knot in a hush hush wedding in May 2018. Three months post their wedding, the couple had announced the news of expecting their first child. Later, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor had revealed that Neha was pregnant before they got married.

