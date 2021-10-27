Neha Dhupia advocates for freedom to feed as she shares NEW photo with her newborn son

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi became proud parents, second time around, earlier this month. After their daughter Mehr, the parents welcomed a boy. On Wednesday, Neha shared one of the first few pictures with her son on Instagram. The actress and host who has been a vocal champion of normalising breastfeeding shared a photo on similar lines.

In the picture, Neha can be seen smiling for the camera as she feeds her son. The actress held her palm over her son's face so as to not reveal his identity. She captioned the photo, "Freedom to feed," which is also her parenting initiative where she aims to break the stigma around breastfeeding anytime, anywhere.

Saba Pataudi and Tahira Kashyap reacted to Neha Dhupia's photo and dropped heart emojis. Saba also commented, "Bless you both."

Take a look at Neha Dhupia's post below:

Last year, during the World breastfeeding week, Neha had advocated to normalise the conversation around breastfeeding. Speaking to NDTV at the time she said, "Breastfeeding is such an amazing thing. You are providing food for your child. Us mums, we call breastmilk as liquid gold. But, you know, the kind of spaces that are there in our country, and the fact that there is no talk about it too much and there is a stigma around the breastfeeding, and you are stared upon when you go out in public and you want to breastfeed your child, I feel that these things need to be fixed and that is why I am having this conversation."

