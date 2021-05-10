Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Anniversary special: 5 times the couple dish out PDA goals on social media

As Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrate their third wedding anniversary today, we bring you some of the love filled pics.

Think about some of the most amazing couples in Bollywood and there is one couple that will add magic to the list. We are talking about Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. The couple, who never fail to dish out major couple goals especially on social media, had a filmy love story and one can never get enough of their prem kahani. For those living under the stone, Neha and Angad tied the knot in 2018 in a hush hush wedding. Their wedding came as a surprise to everyone as the couple had managed to keep their relationship under the wraps for years.

However, ever since this adorable couple had tied the knot, they have thrown caution to the wind and are always seen taking the social media by a storm with their mushy romance. In fact, Neha and Angad don’t miss a chance to express their love for each other and continue to be head over heels in love with each other. Interestingly, this beautiful couple also happens to be proud parents of a baby girl Mehr and they often share their happy family pics on Instagram. Interestingly, Neha and Angad as celebrating their third wedding anniversary, we bring you some of the most love filled pics of the couple that make your heart fill with joy.

Neha and Angad love capturing natural moments

This couple loves to get clicked and there are no second thoughts about it. But what sets them apart is their love for nature and beaches. In fact, they love capturing some real, no make up but induced with love moments. Interestingly, Neha shared some love filled pics of herself with Angad on his birthday wherein they were enjoying some beach air together

Love is all about endless laughter

Neha and Angad definitely enjoy each other’s company and there are no second thoughts about it. And while they love doing all the crazy stuff together, they are a proof that love is all about having endless laughter with your partner.

Finding peace in simple moments

Neha and Angad have time and again that a relationship is much more than fancy dinners and a lavish lifestyle. Instead, it is all about finding solace is simple moments as simple as enjoying the sunset together.

Having each other’s back always

Being partners also means to be supportive and have each other’s back in thick and thin and Neha and Angad ace this aspect. They have been each other’s pillar of strength whenever needed and have certainly been the wind beneath each other’s wings.

It’s good to be crazy together

While life is all about ups and downs it is quite important to have some crazy moments together. Isn’t it? Angad did grab a lot of attention when he shared some stunning pictures capturing their crazy yet mushy moments on social media which was a real treat for the fans

