Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announce they're expecting their second child; Share perfect family photo

On Monday, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced that they are expecting their second child with a sweet family portrait in which the actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump.
16249 reads Mumbai Updated: July 19, 2021 10:40 am
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi expecting second child Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announce they're expecting their second child; Share perfect family photo
Almost two years after welcoming their first child and daughter Mehr, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are setting out on yet another rollercoaster journey once more. On Monday, Neha and Angad announced that they are expecting their second child with a sweet family portrait. In the photo, Neha can be seen flaunting her baby bump. 

Sharing the big announcement, she wrote, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare." 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

While Neha revealed their struggle to come up with a caption, Angad Bedi also shared baby number two announcement on his official Instagram handle and called it their second home production. 

Sharing the same family portrait, Angad Bedi's caption read, "New Home production coming soon..Waheguru mehr kare @prasadnaaik." 

Neha and Angad tied the knot in a secret wedding back in May 2018. Later that year, the lovebirds also welcomed their daughter Mehr who is now two-years-old. Expanding their family, Neha and Angad may welcome their second child at the end of this year or  in January if the actress is currently in her first trimester. Several industry friends flooded the comments section. Diljit Dosanjh wished the couple with his comment, "Mubarkan Mubarkan." Farah Khan had an important question for Neha. She hilariously asked, "So now i can tell people?" Sania Mirza also wished the parents as she commented, "Congratulations," with fire emojis. 

Here's wishing Neha and Angad many congratulations on the big news! 

ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia pens a sweet birthday note for husband Angad Bedi; Gives a glimpse of love filled celebration

Congrats