Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrate 'lifetime together' as they mark 4th wedding anniversary

Four years and two kids later, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are only getting started. The couple are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today and took to social media to mark the day. Sharing special and heartwarming posts for each other, Neha and Angad dropped videos which featured snippets from their eventful life.

Sharing a video of Anagd's adorable moments, Neha wrote, "4 years … 2 babies and a lifetime together … #happyanniversary my love @angadbedi." Click here to watch Neha's post for Angad.

Whereas, Angad penned a sweet note for his wifey and even joked around. "Happy 4 years Mrs Bedi!! 10 th may 2018-2022 chaar saal pehle bundah aandar hoya si.. aaj vi aandar hi hai!! Vyah ton pehlaan paise vi nahi si.. na si kharche.. but then again .. you weren't there..naa si mehr naa si guriq. Sab kuch vadhiya in chaar salaan vich.. bas kharche karo khatt!! jokes apart you have given me soo much and kept this wonderful home together," Angad wrote.

He added, "Its always the most special feeling spending time with you.. fighting..screaming..crying..its all there!! I know you have my back and i have yours. Lets not plan.. lets be like water and find our own shape and form. Here is to living life to its fullest. Waheguru mehr kare. @nehadhupia."

Click here to watch Angad's post for wifey Neha.

To everyone's surprise, Angad and Neha got married in 2018 and are doting parents to two children - daughter Mehr and son Guriq.

