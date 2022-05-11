Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrate their 4th anniversary with wine and smiles; See PICS

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrated four years of marital bliss on May 10. They are among the most loved couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They enjoy a massive fan following and they never fail to give couple goals to their fans. For the unversed, they tied the knot on May 10, 2018, and are proud parents to two kids- Mehr and Guriq. To celebrate the occasion of their wedding anniversary, they went out for a dinner date and gave glimpses of it on their social media handles.

Neha shared a photo of her husband in the stories section of Instagram. In the snap, Angad can be seen in his casual best outfit. While sharing the post, the actress wrote, “Date for life @angadbedi.” On the other hand, Angad shared a boomerang featuring his wife wherein she was doing the hand action of number four, indicating their fourth wedding anniversary. While sharing the short video, Bedi wrote, “Happy 4…and many more my love @nehadhupia.”

Take a look:

Earlier, the couple took to social media to mark the day. Sharing special and heartwarming posts for each other, Neha and Angad dropped videos that featured snippets from their eventful life. Sharing a video of adorable moments, Neha wrote, "4 years … 2 babies and a lifetime together … #happyanniversary my love @angadbedi." Click here to watch Neha's post for Angad.

Whereas, Angad penned a sweet note for his wifey and even joked around. "Happy 4 years Mrs Bedi!! 10 th may 2018-2022 chaar saal pehle bundah aandar hoya si.. aaj vi aandar hi hai!! Vyah ton pehlaan paise vi nahi si.. na si kharche.. but then again .. you weren't there..naa si mehr naa si guriq. Sab kuch vadhiya in chaar salaan vich.. bas kharche karo khatt!! jokes apart you have given me soo much and kept this wonderful home together," Angad wrote.

He added, "Its always the most special feeling spending time with you.. fighting..screaming..crying..its all there!! I know you have my back and i have yours. Lets not plan.. lets be like water and find our own shape and form. Here is to living life to its fullest. Waheguru mehr kare. @nehadhupia."

