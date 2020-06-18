Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi share adorable pictures of daughter Mehr as she completes 19 months

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's baby girl Mehr turns 19 months old today and the proud parents have shared adorable pictures of the munchkin as they shower love on her.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi became proud parents to a baby girl, Mehr on November 18, 2018. Amid the lockdown, Neha is spending her quarantine period with her little daughter Mehr and hubby Angad. The actress has been updating fans with the titbit of her quarantine period on social media. From playing with her daughter Mehr to doing some painting, the actress is having a fun time with her family. Not only this, but the Tumhari Sulu actress has also been treating her fans with partial glimpses of her angel.

As Mehr turns 19 months old today, Neha has shared an adorable picture of the cute munchkin on her Instagram account. In the photo shared, we can see the angel looking cute donning a white top with a cat-eye mask on her head while sitting on the bed. Mehr is busy looking at her feet while mommy Neha captures this special moment. Sharing the picture, Neha wrote, "our baby girl ... #19monthstoday ... god bless you our little doll!" As soon as Neha posted the picture, fans have been showering hearts on her post. Even Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi commented with a heart and a hug emoji on this post.

Even Angad Bedi wished her little angel on this special day with an adorable picture on his Instagram account. Sharing a photo where the actor is seen holding Mehr on his arms, the Inside Edge actor wrote, "19 months today our #attibaanu waheguru Mehr are." The picture speaks the amazing bond a father-daughter share with each other.

For the uninitiated, Neha tied the knot with Angad Bedi back on May 10, 2018, in New Delhi. The two had surprised each other with their hush wedding and the mushy social media PDA has been making our hearts skip a beat. Interestingly, the love birds never fail to win hearts with their mushy romance as they treat their fans with their love-filled moments on social media.

