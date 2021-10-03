Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcome baby boy; Actor says daughter Mehr is 'ready to pass baby title'.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child on Sunday as the actor announced in a social media post. Taking to Instagram, Angad shared a photo with wife Neha Dhupia from their earlier pregnancy photoshoot and shared the happy news. The photo was an apt choice for the announcement as the parents were beaming.

Sharing the happy news, Angad informed that both Neha and their baby boy are doing well. "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia. Thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now," Angad's announcement read. The post was flooded with wishes from fans and friends.

Check out Neha and Angad's announcement below: