Neha Dhupia and hubby Angad Bedi spend a lazy Sunday outdoors with kids Mehr and Guriq; PICS

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi spent their Sunday together with kids Mehr and Guriq. If you follow Neha Dhupia on Instagram, you might know that she is quite the social media birdie. The actress is very active on the photo-and-video-sharing application, and often shares glimpses of her life with her fans and followers. The pictures and videos shared by Neha often grab netizens’ attention and they keep coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, earlier today, Neha took to the ‘gram and shared a slew of pictures showcasing how her Sunday went.

In the pictures shared by Neha, one can see her spending time with her family outdoors in a lawn. Angad, Neha, and Mehr are seated on a sheet, while baby Guriq is seen lying down. The actress can be seen wearing a comfortable, floral pyjama suit set. Her hair is tied up in a messy bun. Angad Bedi, on the other hand, can be seen donning a grey tee-shirt and with a matching pair of trousers. Mehr can be seen sitting with her back to the camera. An adorable dog can be seen in the frame as well. In all the photos, it looks like the family of four is having a good time together. Sharing the pictures, Neha captioned the post, “#Sundays (nazar emoji) (bleck heart emoji) (house emoji)”.

Take a look at Neha Dhupia’s post:

Neha and Angad tied the knot in May 2018. The same year, in November, they became first-time parents to their baby daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. In October last year, they welcomed their son, whom they named Guriq.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was recently seen in A Thursday featuring Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia.

