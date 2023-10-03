Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi drops cute birthday posts for son Guriq’s 2nd birthday: ‘God bless our little…’

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two never fail to serve major relationship goals. Apart from the IT couple, Neha and Angad are proud parents of two lovely kids- daughter Mehr Bedi Dhupia, and son Guriq. While their little son, Guriq is celebrating his second birthday today, the doting parents posted lovely birthday wishes on social media.

Neha Dhupia wishes her 'little superhero' Guriq with an adorable post

Today, on October 3, Neha Dhupia’s son, Guriq is celebrating his second birthday, and the gorgeous mama posted a lovely birthday wish for her ‘little superhero’. Neha, took to her Instagram and shared an adorable video where she can be seen playing with her munchkin at home and pictures of mother-duo are all things heart. The actress also used the song, Shower by Becky G in the background.

She accompanied the post with an even heart-melting caption as it read, “Our baby boy just turned “two” cute … and his mama is outta control! (red-heart emojis) Two years ago on this day the love in our lives and our hearts doubled – (infinity emoji) … god bless our little superhero … our baby G! @guriqdhupiabedi. Take a look:

The post shared by Neha attracted birthday wishes from left right and center. While Dia Mirza wrote, “Baby jaaaaaaan (red heart, tiger and hugs emoji), Gauahar Khan commented, “God bless guriq (red heart emoji), happy birthday big boy.

Amrita Arora wrote, “Happy birthday to ur cutieeee (red-heart emojis).

Angad Bedi shares a happy video with son, Guriq on his second birthday

In addition to this, the loving father, Angad Bedi posted a happy video as he is having a great time playing with his little ‘Guriq Siyaan’. In the video, the father-son duo can be seen sitting on the floor with his superhero toys spread around. Angad can be asking his son to feed his toys with pomegranate who must be tired of doing push-ups. The little champ can also be seen feeding the actor and then the happy father lifts the little kiddo in the air.

The video was captioned, “Happy birthday GURIQ SIYAAN.. 2 years today mera putt jatt da!!! Mann Neeva Matt Uchi (ਮੱਨ ਨੀਵਾਂ ਮੱਤ ਉੱਚੀ) @guriqdhupiabedi”.

Take a look at the video which is sure to brighten up your day.

About Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married on May 10, 2018, in an intimate ceremony at a Gurudwara following Sikh traditions. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi on November 18, 2018. Nearly three years later, the couple was blessed with their second child, a boy, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi on October 3, 2021.



