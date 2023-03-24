Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi look glam, pose with Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma at an event last night; See Pic

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly the power couple of Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and always steal the limelight with their fun and mushy pictures. Last night they were spotted at an event and indeed they set the internet on fire with their classy looks. Virushka looked glamorous complimenting each other in Black and Purple attires. Yet another couple who often grab all the eyeballs with their pictures and appearances are Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. They too were present at the event and shared a picture with Virushka.

Neha Dhupia shared picture with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Dhupia shared a gorgeous picture of both couples posing for the picture. Angad Bedi looked dapper wearing a black blazer and pants that he paired with a white shirt. He stood next to Neha Dhupia who looked glamorous in a brown-colored attire. Anushka Sharma sizzled in a purple gown slit from the side and Viral Kohli looked stylish in a black blazer and all four of them looked amazing.

Check out the picture:

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma will soon be making a comeback on the silver screen with Chakda Xpress. This film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, an Indian cricketer. Anushka will be seen playing the role of Jhulan. The actress was last seen in a special role in a song in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. Before this, she was seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero.

