Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi share a kiss in UNSEEN PIC; Latter jokes ‘kithe hai mera Padam Shri’ on 5th anniversary

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The two are quite active on social media, and they frequently share cute glimpses of their day-to-day lives with their two kids- daughter Mehr, and so Guriq. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot on May 10, 2018, and the couple is celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today. On this occasion, both Neha and Angad shared love-filled posts for each other on Instagram.

Neha Dhupia wishes Angad Bedi on their 5th wedding anniversary

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures with her hubby Angad Bedi. The first one is an unseen picture that shows the couple sharing a kiss on the beach during their vacay. The rest of the pictures are also from their holidays, and while most of them are romantic pictures of Neha and Angad, some of the pictures also feature their kids Mehr and Guriq.

Sharing the adorable pictures, Neha Dhupia penned a sweet caption that read, “Happy anniversary my love … … here’s to holding you closer than close and building our little nest together … here’s to working it out thru thick n thin, thru agreeing n disagreeing , thru loving and laughing … and most importantly here’s to keeping it real … half a decade to (infinity).” Check out her post below.

Here’s how Angad Bedi wished Neha Dhupia on their wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Angad Bedi shared a montage of their wedding pictures together, in which Neha is seen wearing a blush pink lehenga by Anita Dongre, while Angad is seen in a white sherwani, and a pink turban. Angad penned a hilarious caption, in which he jokingly asked when he will receive his Padma Shri award for spending 5 years with Neha Dhupia. “Oh Penchoo 5 panj saal katt laaye Neha dhupia naal... kithe hai mera Padam shri!!!! @nehadhupia thank you for mehr and Guriq!! waheguru shanti banaaye rakhe. I mean shakti de,” read the caption.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi reveal Karan Johar played cupid in their love story