Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi wish their little angel Mehr on her birthday in the most adorable way

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are celebrating their daughter Mehr’s 3rd birthday today. The actress, who has been blessed with a second child this year, took to her social handle and penned down a heartfelt note for her baby. Along with sharing a picture, she also mentioned in the note how her daughter has been playing an important role. On the same lines, doting father Angad Bedi also shared an adorable video on his Instagram handle and wished his 'lifeline'.

In the picture, Neha is seen wearing a sweater with shorts and flaunting her baby bump, while Mehr is standing near her. She writes, “At 11.25 am , three years ago on this day … my heart started beating outside my body …our baby girl you taught us what love is happy birthday our little unicorn mama has fallen short of words … ( which never happens) @prasadnaaik thank you for capturing all 3 of us.” As soon as she shared, many fans and other celebrities also wished the little girl.

Angad wrote, “You make me want to be a better person each day. My love for you i cannot express.. my heart is filled with gratitude thank you to the almighty.. to the universe and your lovely mother for bringing you into this world. And you choosing us as your parents. I love you my lifeline Mehr. Spread your laughter wherever you go. Waheguru bless you now and forever. MEHR #happybirthday @mehrdhupiabedi @nehadhupia.”

Take a look at the post here:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their first daughter on November 18, 2018.

