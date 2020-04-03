Neha Dhupia & Angad’s lockdown ‘mood’ is all about playing with Mehr; Shares sneak peek from her cosy home

Today, Neha Dhupia shared sneak peek from her cosy home as she spend the day chilling with Mehr and Angad Bedi. See PHOTOS

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, since everyone across the country are in quarantine, what has piqued the interest of cinephiles is to know as to what are their favorite celebs up to during the self-isolation period. Since we aren’t being treated to their paparazzi photos, celebs are making sure to update their fans with their day to day routine. Now, while has been washing utensils, cleaning the house, has been playing board games and reading books, and has been working out in his house.

Now in the latest, we have actor Neha Dhupia, who shared a picture of her lockdown mood on social media which had Mehra playing around in the room. Taking to social media, Neha shared a photo of herself and husband Angad Bedi playing with their daughter Mehr and in the photo, we can see Mehr playing on the floor with toys while the Soorma actor is snoozing next to her with his injured leg up on a chair and as for Neha, she is sitting near the window closely monitoring Mehr and her activities. Alongside the happy family photo, Neha wrote, “Mood ... #day10 #lockdown #lovkdownlove with @BediMehr @Imangadbedi.”

A few weeks back, Neha Dhupia was in the news over her comments on reality show Roadies Revolution. Well, it so happened that during the show, Neha happened to comment about cheating in relationships and in turn, she was bashed all over social media. It all began when Neha, reportedly, reprimanded a contestant for saying that he hit his girlfriend after he found out that she was cheating on him. As per reports, Neha had said that it’s a woman’s choice if she wants to be in a relationship with five boys at a time but hitting her is not the right thing to do. Later, Neha Dhupia took to Twitter and Instagram to clear her stance on the controversy as she wrote that Roadies is a show that she has been a part of for five years and enjoyed every bit of it. “It takes me all over India and gives me the opportunity to team up with absolute rock stars from all parts of the country. What I do not like or accept is what is happening for more than two weeks now! Recently during one of the episodes that aired, I took a stand against violence,” she wrote. Later, Angad took to Instagram to come out in support of Neha as he shared a series of photographs of himself along with Neha and said that it was his “five girlfriends”.

Check out Neha Dhupia and hubby Angad Bedi's lockdown mood

