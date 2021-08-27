Neha Dhupia Birthday: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina send wishes to mom to be as they wish her love

Neha Dhupia has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear. After all, the actress is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. Adding on to her joy, it’s her 41st birthday today and the Chup Chup Ke actress has been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends all across the world. Among these, several celebs have also taken to social media to shower birthday love on the mom to be including Kareena Kapoor Khan, , etc.

The Pataudi Begum took to her Instagram story and shared a monochromatic picture of Neha flaunting her baby bump while enjoying a cool breeze. In the caption, Kareena wished her happiness, love and smiles. She wrote, “Oye happy birthday my gorgeous mama… wish you happiness, love and smiles always”. On the other hand, Anushka also share a beautiful pic of the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy birthday Neha! Wishing you love and light always”. This isn’t all. Katrina also showered birthday love on the moment to be. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the most loveliest person ever @nehadhupia. May this year bring all the best things in life”.

Take a look at celeb wished for Neha Dhupia:

Earlier, Angad Bedi had also penned a love filled post for Neha on her birthday. Sharing a beautiful pic by Prasad Naik, he wrote, “Happy birthday to my pillar of strength. You don't need to be celebrated only on 27 th Aug.. but every day for life!!! May Waheguru give you everything you wished for and soo much more. Keep moving forward with your head held high. I have been a small part of your wonderful journey in this life .. I wish that we make the coming years memorable together. I will always hold your hand. stay blessed and stay real just the way you are!!!! I LOVE YOU. mehr ki maa”.

