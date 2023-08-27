Neha Dhupia Birthday: From actress to doting mother of two, a true blue all-rounder acing all roles with ease 

Neha Dhupia, an actress who is known for being opinionated and strong-headed, is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. Being born in 1980 to an Indian Navy officer, Neha won the title of Miss India in 2002. Since then, the actress-model has worked in various films and has also left an impact in a number of reality shows. Today, on her special day, let’s take a look at how she has managed to don several feathers in her cap.

Neha Dhupia as a marvellous actress

After making her debut in Qayamat: City Under Threat in 2003, Neha appeared in many films. Her films including Kya Kool Hain Hum, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Chup Chup Ke, Singh Is Kinng, and others did really well at the box office. Interestingly, Neha along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, her on-screen sister from the film Chup Chup Ke, were recently seen together at the Mumbai airport. For paparazzi and fans, it was a visual delight to see them together. The paps even questioned them about Chup Chup Ke sequel, but the refrained from commenting.

An irreplaceable host

Apart from being a wonderful actress, Neha also took up the role of being a mentor at MTV Roadies. In fact, in a conversation with ETimes, Shweta Mehta, a winner of the Roadies, shared that Neha an irreplaceable icon on the show. She said, “She wasn't from Roadies background but she became a really good competitor to Rannvijay Singha and Prince Narula in just 2 years. Nobody took her lightly anymore. She is a bold, witty and very intelligent lady. Her voice is a leader's voice, and she literally fights to save her gang if required. It was my pleasure to be in her gang and win for her, we won it together.”

Neha Dhupia’s beautiful married life and motherhood

In the year 2018, Neha married Angad Bedi, the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, in an intimate ceremony at a Gurudwara. Within a few months, Neha became overwhelmed with duties after she embraced motherhood as she welcomed her first child in November 2018, a girl whom the couple named Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Moreover, she became a mother for the second time in 2021 and gave birth to a little boy whom the couple named Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

After being in the film industry for around 20 years, Neha has undoubtedly proved how a strong aura and powerful personality is the key to success. In fact, it is quite visible how her insightful perspective and awareness has brought depth to public discussions.

On the special occasion, Pinkvilla extends heartfelt wishes to Neha Dhupia!

