Neha Dhupia blesses our feeds with serene PICS in the lap of nature; Check

Neha Dhupia’s angelic beauty and immense talent precedes her. The actress is absolutely a beautiful person inside out. Recently, with her role in Behzad Khambata's A Thursday, former Miss India Neha Dhupia captured a lot of hearts. She portrayed a pregnant officer in the film. Director Behzad Khambata rewrote the script to include her pregnancy aspect because she was heavily pregnant at the time of filming. Her fierce acting left everyone speechless. Neha is also quite active on her social media and she often shares her life updates with her fans on her Instagram. Just on Friday, she dropped gorgeous pictures and stunned us all.

In the pictures, photographer Anup Surve beautifully captured Neha’s gorgeousness. She looked stunning with her wavy hair and a beautiful flower in her hand. She was surrounded by the bounty of nature. Her pictures were a breath of fresh air for us (no pun intended). Of course, she cast a spell on all her fans and the post went viral in no time. Fans from all over poured in their love and compliments for the sweet actress.

Take a look at Neha's post:

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Pinkvilla a while back, Neha opened up about her inspiration to act in ‘A Thursday’. Neha shared, “I think at that point while I was shooting, right before that I was watching this show called ‘Hit and Run’, starring Lior Raz, and there's a character called Tali, who's pregnant and you know, after the first two scenes, you start living her life, like you live all the other characters, as well. The show was a hit and there was a huge relatability for me as far as that character was concerned."

