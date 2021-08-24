Neha Dhupia bridges the gap between reel and real as she plays a pregnant cop in 'A Thursday'

Neha Dhupia is expecting her second child with husband Angad Bedi but that does not stop her from being all out there. From working out, to practicing Yoga to shooting for her upcoming project, her pregnancy has never posed to be a hurdle for the diva. Neha took to her Instagram to share a couple of pictures of her from the sets.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Dhupia shared a picture of her posing besides a police van. Dressed in a simple grey top and an olive green jacket above it, she looked stunning. Reportedly Neha who is eight months pregnant with her second baby is playing a pregnant cop in her upcoming project titled ‘A Thursday’. In the next picture Neha looks sideways as she holds her baby bump standing in front of the police jeep. In the third picture Neha looks like a proper cop with her aviators on as she poses with that swag. Sharing these pictures, Neha wrote, “Bridging the gap between real and reel life. Thank you for giving me all the support and believing in us. this ones for all the mamas in the making … we make us stronger.”

Take a look:

Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Neha Dhupia’s baby bump is making a debut in this movie. But, the actress is really setting an example for all the mommies-to-be who feel that they have to compromise on a lot of things once they get pregnant. Neha even takes to her Instagram handle to constantly share her workout vidoes this motivating all the pregnant ladies to hit the gym and stay fit even with that bump.

